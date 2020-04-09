Local teacher donating 3D printed ear guards to healthcare workers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tiffany Schatz, a local teacher, was ecstatic when she came across a design for ear protectors. So, without hesitation she quickly got to work.
Schatz teaches at F.K. White Middle School and she has been using her classroom’s 3D printer to build ear guards to say thank you to Lake Area healthcare providers.
“As soon as I saw the post, I just went to town and started printing,” she said. "Cause I know I may not be able to do much but at least I could provide these and save some ears.”
The ear guards are little plastic straps about the size of someones hand. The adjustable hooks attach to the strings of a face mask taking the pressure of the bands off of the persons ears.
Schatz says she’s glad her love for STEM is helping her create these devices to make doctors and nurses long days just a little more comfortable.
“Cause let’s face it, everyone’s ears are super sore, and it’s not exactly comfortable," Schatz said. "And this one little thing can at least help everyone with a little bit of relief.”
She says it takes her around an hour and a half to make five ear guards. For efficiency, she moved the machine from her classroom to her home allowing for around the clock printing.
“I have it set up right now in my bedroom and I have been printing non-stop,” Schatz said.
In less thana week, Schatz says she has printed nearly a-hundred ear protectors and has been dropping them off to local hospitals.
“Its just nice to be able to help during this time because I know it’s stressful and it’s exhausting and this is just something small I can do to contribute.”
She says there are plans to get more of F.K. White’s staff on board to help with producing the devices.
