Local businesses step up to provide food again

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local businesses were at it again on Thursday, sharing food with the community during this time of crisis.
Ryan Navarre bought pizza for all of his employees to pick up at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Lake Charles. Navarre said normally, Easter time is spent with his family and staff, but due to coronavirus, Navarre treated his employees to a meal from a safe distance.
“I wanted to do something where they could have a nice meal on me, and what’s better than pizza?” Navarre said.
Just a mile east of Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, the Captain’s Table gave out free plate lunches to the public while supplies lasted.
There were two choices offered:
· Homemade spaghetti with meat sauce and corn maque choux
· Chicken and sausage jambalaya and corn maque choux.
The restaurant will also be selling a limited menu on April 9 and 10 for drive-thru pick-up. That menu is as follows:
Apr. 9 dinner, $9.95 each
- Seafood basket served with fries or one side. Includes oysters, shrimp, and catfish.
- Chef salad with a choice of chicken or shrimp (grilled or fried).
Apr. 10 all day, $9.95 each
- Crawfish etouffee served with rice and one side.
- Seafood basket served with fried (basket includes oysters, catfish, and shrimp).
- Chef salad with a choice of chicken or shrimp (grilled or fried).
SIDES:
- Potato salad.
- Pasta salad with shrimp.
- House salad.
Served both Apr. 9 & Apr. 10
- 10 ounce ribeye with two sides ($14.95).
- 1 crab cake ($7.95).
- 2 crab cake entree ($15.95).
- 5 seafood stuffed jalapenos ($12.95).
The restaurant is located at 1016 East Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
