LHSAA cancels remainder of winter and spring sports seasons due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA remained hopeful to resume sports for weeks after suspending the high school season following the completion of the boys’ basketball state championships on Mar. 14. But on Thursday, the association officially announced that the remainder of the winter sports championships along with the spring sports regular seasons and championships have been cancelled.
This includes the baseball and softball state championships that were set to take place in May in Sulphur.
The post including the memorandum put out by the LHSAA is below:
