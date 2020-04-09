Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Defense lawyers and prosecutors are arguing over whether a man who had his double murder conviction overturned should be released from a Louisiana prison until his next trial date. Darill Henry’s attorneys say he should be freed before he contracts the coronavirus. Prosecutors disagree. Henry was convicted of double murder in the 2004 death of 89-year-old Durelli Watts and her daughter, Ina Gex. A recent analysis showed that DNA taken from the scene was not Henry's. A judge overturned his conviction and set bond but prosecutors filed an appeal halting the process. As of Tuesday, the state Supreme Court was deciding whether to enforce the ruling.