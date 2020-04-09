Lake Charles man pleads guilty in federal court to production of child pornography

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of production of child pornography.
It was announced by United States Attorney David C. Joseph that Damon Lechtenberg, 46, of Lake Charles pleaded guilty today for production of child pornography before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay.
According to his guilty plea, Lechtenberg admitted to filming a minor female. He used hidden cameras that he had placed in the minor’s bedroom and bathroom.
Authorities learned of Lechtenberg’s activities and obtained a search warrant in Dec. 2019. Law enforcement officers found multiple hidden cameras that were hidden in the child’s bedroom and bathroom. Lechtenberg told officers that he used the cameras he placed to film the minor while the minor was nude. Electronic devices seized from Lechtenberg revealed there were approximately 200 videos of the nude minor.
Lechtenberg will remain in custody until his sentencing on July 16, 2020.
Damon Lechtenberg faces up to sixty years in prison, five years to life of supervised release, registration as a sex offender, and a $250,000 fine.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker is prosecuting the case.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) also encourage the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at (866) 347-2423. Tips or other information can also be submitted to ICE online by visiting their website or through the Operation Predator smartphone application.
