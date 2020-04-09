La. Attorney General’s Office launches COVID-19 task force to enforce directives from LDH

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Thursday, April 9 that his office has activated a new task force that aims to ensure the consistent enforcement of health directives from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
“LDH and Interim Secretary Russo have requested our assistance with enforcing their important public health orders, such as those requiring the suspension of elective, non-emergency medical procedures,” said Landry.
According to a release from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, the task force was activated Thursday in response to possible violations in Shreveport and Baton Rouge involving an endoscopy center and an outpatient abortion clinic. Task force members are currently investigating whether these facilities violated the order from LDH.
“All instances of non-compliance with these important directives not only put patients and staff at risk, they also divert much needed personal protective equipment away from the brave medical professionals currently treating Louisiana’s coronavirus patients,” added Landry. “My COVID-19 Task Force is ready for action and currently receiving referrals from LDH on possible violations. We are happy to be doing our part to protect the health and safety of all Louisianans by freeing up essential LDH resources and employees that are indispensable on the front lines of this fight.”
Landry’s office says the notice from LDH applies to all statewide licensed medical facilities and medical professionals. All elective medical procedures and surgeries are postponed. This order follows guidance from the CDC.
