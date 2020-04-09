Husband and wife killed in vehicle crash near Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A husband and wife were killed in a two-vehicle crash near Vinton, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash on Hwy 109 south of Foreman Rd. around 3:49 pm on Apr. 8, 2020.
Troopers say a preliminary investigation showed that Kevin Paul Langley, 46, and his wife, Kimaley Ann Langley, 46, were traveling north along the highway in a 1996 Oldsmobile. But when Langley slowed down to turn left into a private driveway a pickup truck being driven by Albert East IV, 21, of Vinton failed to slow down and hit the back of Langley’s vehicle.
Both Kevin and Kimaley were fatally injured in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.
East received minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Toxicology samples were obtained and the crash remains under investigation.
