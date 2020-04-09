Husband and wife killed in vehicle crash near Vinton

Troopers say a preliminary investigation showed that Kevin Paul Langley, 46, and his wife, Kimaley Ann Langley, 46, were traveling north along the highway in a 1996 Oldsmobile. But when Langley slowed down to turn left into a private driveway a pickup truck being driven by Albert East IV, 21, of Vinton failed to slow down and hit the back of Langley’s vehicle.