Hometown Heroes - Sulphur volunteers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When the pandemic hit and we all rushed to the grocery store to get supplies, there were some who couldn't do that...they had lost their jobs. So Care Help of Sulphur opened their food pantry. Executive Director Jody Farnum says they immediately helped fill a need.
“A lot of people lost their jobs in the hospitality industry,” said Farnum. “These were people who weren’t getting food stamps, so they were unable to procure food once they lost their income. Then a lot of elderly in our community. Plus our regular clients. On average we feed 550 households a month, but we fed that many in two days.”
Because of this, Care Help’s food pantry is desperately low of meat, beans, rice and mac and cheese. Donations can be dropped off at the pantry on East Thomas St. in Sulphur. Down the street, First Baptist Church joined with Houston River Baptist to feed medical workers at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
“To reach out to our health care community in particular and show them some love of Jesus,” explained Rev. Michael Linton, pastor of First Baptist Church of Sulphur. “To tell them we’ve thinking about you and praying for you. We know this is a difficult time for you, so if we can do little things like providing lunch for you, we want to.”
Across town, a town landmark, the American Flag at the Lions club on Maplewood drive, had been damaged and had to be taken down. Air Force veteran Gerrit Lawrence said a new flag is weeks away from being shipped, so he took it on himself to repair the old one.
“People were calling,” recalled Lawrence. “They really wanted a symbol. They wanted something they recognized was good. When you drive by Maplewood Hollywood Lions Club and you see that flag flying up there, I don’t care who you are, it makes you feel good. I think it’s something important. People need something good to hang onto right now.”
