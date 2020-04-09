Gov. Edwards considering closing schools through end of academic year

Gov. Edwards considering closing schools through end of academic year
File photo of a classroom (Source: Pixabay)
By Matt Houston | April 9, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 4:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Thursday he is still deciding whether to close K-12 public schools in the state through the end of this current school year.

Gov. Edwards added there is a “really good chance” that will happen.

He expects to have a decision “relatively soon,” the governor said.

For most schools, the current school year ends in May.

The governor initially shut down schools on March 16 as a way to curb the spread of coronavirus.

That order was set to expire on April 30.

A majority of Louisiana public school superintendents Wednesday asked Edwards to extend his school closure order through the end of the academic year.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.