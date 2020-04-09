FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat today, then turning the focus toward storms on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures outside this morning are again reminiscent of a late-May feel, averaging around 70 degrees. Otherwise conditions are calm which could lead to the formation of some fog as winds have lightened up overnight. Patchy areas of fog will be possible through mid-morning, then some sun returns heating temperatures up to near record highs this afternoon.
A record high of 88 today is in jeopardy of being broken as the forecast calls for a high of 89 and some models even show temperatures getting up to 90 this afternoon ahead of a cool front. Speaking of that front, scattered thunderstorms will also being developing right after the peak of our high temperatures and those will continue through the evening.
Starting around 4 to 5 p.m. rain chances increase to around 60% and will continue through the evening and overnight as a cold front moves through. While the severe weather threat remains very low, storms could drop some locally heavy rainfall in addition to the threat for lightning, gusty winds and even hail. The tornado threat looks minimal tonight.
Rain tapers off early Friday morning as we’re left with cloudy skies and morning temperatures in the 50s tomorrow only rebounding into the upper 60s to near 70 by afternoon as sunshine returns late in the day. Lows will drop into the lower 50s Saturday morning making for a very pleasant feel to start the weekend.
Unfortunately, our weekend isn’t promising to play fair for Easter as our next storm system begins taking shape out over Texas Saturday morning. A warm front lifts over the state through the day and brings our first round of thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon and evening. There will likely be another round of strong storms through the first half of the day on Sunday as the cold front pushes through.
The Storm Prediction Center is already ramping up their wording for the severe potential for our area, as atmospheric conditions will be conducive for even the possibility of spin-up tornadoes in the storms, especially early Sunday as the front approaches. We’ll need to remain very weather aware beginning Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon, making sure to have a way to receive weather alerts before going to bed Saturday night.
The weather should quickly improve by late in the afternoon and evening on Sunday as a cool and dry forecast settles in for most of next week with consecutive sunny days with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.