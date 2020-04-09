FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this evening, but a bigger storm chance for Easter weekend

It will be yet another warm evening as we are slow to cool down at least in the early evening as we can expect temperatures to be in the lower 80′s and upper 70′s. We are tracking the potential for some storms and heavier rain as we head into late evening and the early overnight hours. While the severe threat tonight does remain low, we do see the potential for a few stronger storms that could contain some gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. The good news is that we will be cooling down as these storms move through and that will help to limit the strength of these storms. Temperatures will be falling overnight as we see temperatures dropping into the upper 50′s for lows Friday morning thanks to a cold front pushing through overnight. Into our Friday you’ll definitely notice the cooler temperatures and the cloud cover that is around and that will help to keep highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 as we really don’t see much in the way of sunshine. We don’t see much rain as we head into Friday so that is a plus, but bigger changes are on the way as we head into the weekend and that could lead to severe storms being a possibility.