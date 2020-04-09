FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms this evening, but a bigger storm chance for Easter weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a warm and muggy afternoon across Southwest Louisiana with temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s. Going through the rest of the evening we see a few showers and storms possible especially after we go after sunset.
It will be yet another warm evening as we are slow to cool down at least in the early evening as we can expect temperatures to be in the lower 80′s and upper 70′s. We are tracking the potential for some storms and heavier rain as we head into late evening and the early overnight hours. While the severe threat tonight does remain low, we do see the potential for a few stronger storms that could contain some gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. The good news is that we will be cooling down as these storms move through and that will help to limit the strength of these storms. Temperatures will be falling overnight as we see temperatures dropping into the upper 50′s for lows Friday morning thanks to a cold front pushing through overnight. Into our Friday you’ll definitely notice the cooler temperatures and the cloud cover that is around and that will help to keep highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 as we really don’t see much in the way of sunshine. We don’t see much rain as we head into Friday so that is a plus, but bigger changes are on the way as we head into the weekend and that could lead to severe storms being a possibility.
Saturday morning will be another cool starts as we look to see lows in the lower to middle 50′s, but southerly flow returning will allow for moisture and temperature values to be on the increase as we head into the afternoon. The majority of the day does look to be dry as our storm system is still well back to the west. Highs look to climb into the middle and upper 70′s so a little warmer than Friday. As we head into Saturday night and into Sunday that is where things become interesting as we see showers and storms beginning to develop. We are under a slight risk for severe weather as we head into Saturday, but latest model guidance suggest that will be Saturday night into Sunday. The threat of stronger storms does exist for Sunday as well as a watch a strong cold front moving through the region and for that reason we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The threat for all modes of severe weather are possible, and while this is still several days away be thinking of ways to receive these alerts. We will continue to monitor the situation as it gets closer and provide the latest updates.
Into next week a much calmer week is in store as we see more sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs next week will be in the lower 70′s with very cool mornings where we could see temperatures starting out in the upper 40′s for areas to the north and lower 50′s south. Have a great rest of your Thursday evening.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.