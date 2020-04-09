Calls to service down in Lake Area after Gov. Edwards orders stay-at-home order

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a stay at home order by Governor Edwards in effect, the Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have seen a decrease in calls to service.
“We compared our calls from 2019 to 2020 and overall calls for the month of March were down 16% on total calls and we’re down 37% in total crashes,” Police Chief Shawn Caldwell said.
Caldwell said LCPD saw the most noticeable change the first week of the order — which went into effect Mar. 22.
“The first week of the governor’s stay at home order we actually saw a decrease in that one week compared to last year of 35% of total calls and down 77% in total crashes,” Caldwell said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said they have also seen a decrease — but in the last six weeks.
“200 less calls from last year to this year," Mancuso said. “Vehicle burglaries are down significantly which is great,. I told you our overall call volume is down. Our residential burglaries are down. We had one little spike but other than that it’s stayed even or gone down.”
Caldwell said he can confidently attribute that drop to people following Edwards’ mandate.
“I’m thankful for that. Not only are you helping us out, but you’re doing your part in decreasing the chance of this virus getting spread," Caldwell said.
With Easter weekend coming up, Caldwell is urging the public to continue practicing social distancing.
“It’s normally a time for people to get together and celebrate the Easter weekend. But we’re asking you don’t forget about the social distancing guidelines and the stay at home order," Caldwell said.
