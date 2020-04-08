Waste Management asks people to limit yard and bulk waste placed curbside

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waste Management is asking residents in Calcasieu and Cameron Parish to limit the amount of yard and bulk waste placed curbside amid coronavirus outbreak.
Waste Management will continue regular curbside collection of household waste as normally scheduled but said there may be a delay in collecting bulk and yard waste items curbside as residential trash volume increases.
· Bulk waste includes furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.
· Yard waste includes grass clippings, brush, tree limbs, etc.
Residents in Calcasieu and Cameron Parish are asked to bring any large bulky or yard waste items to a local convenience or drop-off station.
