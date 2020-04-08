US Dept. of Health awards nearly $30 million to La. hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $26,994,030 to 36 health centers in Louisiana as part of a historic U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health center awardees in Louisiana may use these funds to help their communities detect coronavirus; prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19; and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address this public health emergency.
“This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the coronavirus,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals. HHS will continue bringing every resource we have to support heroic healthcare workers across the diverse settings health centers serve, from our cities to our rural towns.”
The funds will be dispersed to 34 health care facilities in 40 parishes across the state.
“Health care workers in Louisiana have been handling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country. Congress passed the CARES Act to provide them with resources to help them handle the epidemic. I thank them all for risking their own health to save lives,” said U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.
The grant money is part of the CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief package signed into law by President Trump on March 27 that provides emergency assistance for American families and businesses.
