Texas Fishing Report

SABINE LAKE: FAIR. Water stained; 75-77 degrees. Speckled trout fishing has been fair, but the recent influx of freshwater from the Neches and Sabine rivers has shut down the trout fishing except in a few areas. Best trout fishing is on the lower half of the lake along shorelines. As soon as winds subside, there should be trout along jetties or beachfront. Best lures are jig and soft plastics or suspending twitch baits. Live shrimp is good if you can find it. Redfish are best on the jetties, the ship channel, or in the marsh areas. The shoreline of the lake is spotty right now. Live finger mullet, mud minnows, or jigs and soft plastics will work. The spring flounder run is on, but I am not finding large numbers. However, there are some nice ones moving into the lake and marsh areas. We have been taking several flounder each day on jigs and soft plastics up to four pounds. Due to the coronavirus, we are not able to cross into Louisiana right now, so we have to launch on the Texas side to fish.