SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 7, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 7, 2020.
Jamel Javon Valerie, 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.
Clavorris Dominair Sibley, 34, Westlake: Property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; resisting an officer.
Marcos Antonio Ramirez, 33, Pasadena, TX: Domestic abuse.
Sarah Larocca George, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jada Erin Mire, 37, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Andrea Nicole Farris, 34, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft of a firearm.
Tommie Lee Brown, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; failure to use a turning signal.
Steven Tyler White, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
