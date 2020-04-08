SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 7, 2020

April 8, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 7, 2020.

Jamel Javon Valerie, 30, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Clavorris Dominair Sibley, 34, Westlake: Property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; resisting an officer.

Marcos Antonio Ramirez, 33, Pasadena, TX: Domestic abuse.

Sarah Larocca George, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jada Erin Mire, 37, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.

Andrea Nicole Farris, 34, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft of a firearm.

Tommie Lee Brown, 56, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; failure to use a turning signal.

Steven Tyler White, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

