Maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols at one behavior health hospital

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Emotions and anxieties are rising for many of us due to the coronavirus, but according to Oceans Behavioral Health Hospital in Lake Charles, for a behavioral health patient, it’s even worse.
“It’s a very delicate balance," said Emily McDaniel, Hospital Administrator. "Our staff and our patients are experiencing a level of anxiety now that many have never experienced in their lifetime.”
Safety protocols have been put in the hospital to keep both patients and staff safe.
“Our staff is allowed to wear masks and our patients are also allowed to wear masks if they feel the need to,” McDaniel said. "We have instituted telehealth with our physicians. We’ve measured the bed distance and luckily it’s a little over 6 feet apart.”
Disinfecting rooms and hi-touch areas happens multiple times a day, every few hours. Although masks, separation, and alterations to their routines are not usual for the patients or the staff, they are making the best of the situation.
“A lot of our nurses have taken the liberty of making fun masks," McDaniel said. "I’ve seen Disney princesses, I’ve seen couture shoes on masks and so it lightens the mood a little bit for our patients to kind of see a mask fashion show if you will, of their favorite nurses wearing that PPE.”
Quality Care Director and Infectious Disease Nurse Cindy Magnuson explained group therapy is still happening as it’s a huge part of a patient’s care.
“For the group therapy sessions we have decreased the number of patients in the room and they are being kept six feet apart,” Magnuson said. “Now, it’s up to the staff members if they want to wear a mask. We really have no patients who have screened positive in the facility so that’s the only change that’s happened in the group therapy sessions.”
Patients at the Oceans Behavioral Health Hospital are not confined to their beds, unlike most hospitals. They admit patients of all ages at their two Lake Charles locations.
“We’ve created activities for them with hygiene and hand-washing to ensure that they also take responsibility to keep their hands clean," McDaniel said. “Even though we’re a behavioral hospital, we’re trying to help the patient with the mind, we’re also very responsible for the body.”
They admit five to ten patients a day. Due to the coronavirus, patients are screened and cleared in a separate area at the facility, prior to being admitted.
