Local restaurant giving out free plate lunches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Captain’s Table is giving out free plate lunches while supplies last on Apr. 9.
There are two choices. The first is homemade spaghetti with meat sauce and corn maque choux. The second is chicken and sausage jambalaya and corn maque choux.
They will also be selling a limited menu for drive-thru pick-up. That menu is as follows:
Apr. 9 dinner, $9.95 each
- Seafood basket served with fries or one side. Includes oysters, shrimp, and catfish.
- Chef salad with a choice of chicken or shrimp (grilled or fried).
Apr. 10 all day, $9.95 each
- Crawfish etouffee served with rice and one side.
- Seafood basket served with fried (basket includes oysters, catfish, and shrimp).
- Chef salad with a choice of chicken or shrimp (grilled or fried).
SIDES:
- Potato salad.
- Pasta salad with shrimp.
- House salad.
Served both Apr. 9 & Apr. 10
- 10 ounce ribeye with two sides ($14.95).
- 1 crab cake ($7.95).
- 2 crab cake entree ($15.95).
- 5 seafood stuffed jalapenos ($12.95).
The restaurant is located at 1016 East Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
