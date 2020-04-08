KPLC rolls out sites to help businesses, customers stay connected

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wondering what’s open during the coronavirus shutdown?
KPLC has new webpages to help businesses and customers connect. The pages allow businesses to enter their hours and what services they are currently offering.
Restaurants can post their menus and even provide a link for customers to order.
Medical services and other services can also enter their information, all to help Southwest Louisiana stay informed.
The pages are currently divided into three areas:
Calcasieu and Cameron parishes - click HERE to open the website.
Beauregard and Vernon parishes - click HERE to open the website.
Allen and Jeff Davis parishes - click HERE to open the website.
Customers and businesses can find the sites under the Coronavirus link on our website and app.
