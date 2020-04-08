Jefferson Davis Parish to enforce longer nightly curfew

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Aimed at helping lower the number of those affected by the Coronavirus, the nightly curfew for Jefferson Davis Parish residents has been extended effective Tuesday, April 7th.
Jeff Davis Parish’s mandated curfew is now 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, says the extra two hours are a result of not enough people following the previous curfew, which began at 11 p.m.
“We’ve had a couple calls and complaints from neighbors that young teenagers were congregating at some residences,” Ivey said.
Chief Ivey says he knows it can be difficult being cooped up at home, but it’s important for residents of all ages to follow the curfew.
“We understand they’re out of school. They don’t have anything to do, they’re stuck at home but you know that’s an issue. The adults are the same way. We’ve had some instances with adults also,” Ivey said.
The sheriff’s office is prepared to issue citations for those who are out past curfew for any reason other than work or emergencies, however Ivey says they hope it won’t have to come to that.
“If it continues on, then we can cite them under title 29, a statute that is in the proclamation for the emergency that was signed by the governor," Ivey said. "We hope we don’t have to get to that point.”
The bottom line, he says, is Jeff Davis Parish residents following curfew is a simple way for everyone in the community to do their part in protecting one another.
“It could affect anybody so what we’re trying to do is keep everybody safe by trying to get everybody to follow the rules,” Ivey said.
The extended curfew for Jeff Davis is from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. everyday. The sheriff’s office also wants people to remember to continue practicing good hand-washing and social distancing.
