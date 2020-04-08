Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest man again

(CNN) – Forbes is out with its list of the word’s billionaires and Jeff Bezos is No. 1 again.
The Amazon founder and CEO has held the top spot for three straight years.
While his net worth fell $18 billion last year because of a pricey divorce that saw him give $36 billion in stock to his ex-wife, Forbes says Bezos is still worth $113 billion.
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates came in second with a fortune totaling $98 billion.
Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods company LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, with $76 billion, nudged Warren Buffett out of the third spot this year.
But the Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO landed in fourth with $67.5 billion.
In total, Forbes counted more than 2,000 billionaires worldwide.
