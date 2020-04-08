Four accused of home invasion, rape at gunpoint in South Lake Charles

Jaquaylon M. Guillory, 23, pictured here, Jarence T. Lee, 29, and Tyrell J. Jackson, 22, all of Lake Charles, have been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for first-degree rape and home invasion. Judge Sharon Wilson set their bonds at $200,000. Jarvis J. Bias, 23, also of Lake Charles, has been arrested for principle to first-degree rape and principle to home invasion. Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $180,000. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)