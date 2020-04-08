Four accused of home invasion, rape at gunpoint in South Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four men have been arrested in connection to a rape at a home in South Lake Charles on Saturday, April 4.
Authorities say this was not a random incident, but that the victim had a connection with at least one of the suspects.
Jarence T. Lee, 29, Jaquaylon M. Guillory, 23, and Tyrell J. Jackson, 22, all of Lake Charles, have been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for first-degree rape and home invasion. Judge Sharon Wilson set their bonds at $200,000.
Jarvis J. Bias, 23, also of Lake Charles, has been arrested for principle to first-degree rape and principle to home invasion. Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $180,000.
Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home around 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a call from an alarm company in reference to a panic alarm being activated at the residence, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies learned the victim was outside when three men showed up at her home and forced her inside at gunpoint, Vincent said. The victim told deputies that once they were inside, she was raped at gunpoint.
Vincent said that through further investigation and after reviewing video surveillance in the area, Lee, Guillory and Jackson were developed as suspects. Detectives also learned that Bias was involved. All four were arrested between Saturday and Monday.
Between April 4 and April 6 all four men were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Det. Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator.
