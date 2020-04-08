FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon, rain chances are increasing into tomorrow

While we have see a few showers around so far today, they have been few and far between as we aren’t expecting widespread rain today. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees despite the fact that we see little sunshine throughout the day, but even with all the cloud cover so far we aren’t expecting to see much rain for the rest of the day. Temperatures once again overnight will be very slow to drop as through the evening we drop into the middle and upper 70′s and we eventually drop back into the lower 70′s by morning. Overnight we can expect a mixture of clouds and some clearing, but also there is a very slight chance for a passing shower. Moving into Thursday we see better rain chances especially as we move into the evening and overnight periods. It won’t be a washout by any stretch and we will see a few peaks of sunshine from time to time. Highs warm into the lower to middle 80′s with dew points in the upper 60′s to near 70 so very muggy as well. Rain chances increase as we watch a disturbance moving through the region according to the latest model runs, which could kick off a few showers and storms.