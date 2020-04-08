FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon, rain chances are increasing into tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - So far a muggy and cloudy afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures warming into the lower 80′s. We have also seen a few light spotty showers moving through our southern parishes, but rain chances are increasing in the coming days.
While we have see a few showers around so far today, they have been few and far between as we aren’t expecting widespread rain today. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees despite the fact that we see little sunshine throughout the day, but even with all the cloud cover so far we aren’t expecting to see much rain for the rest of the day. Temperatures once again overnight will be very slow to drop as through the evening we drop into the middle and upper 70′s and we eventually drop back into the lower 70′s by morning. Overnight we can expect a mixture of clouds and some clearing, but also there is a very slight chance for a passing shower. Moving into Thursday we see better rain chances especially as we move into the evening and overnight periods. It won’t be a washout by any stretch and we will see a few peaks of sunshine from time to time. Highs warm into the lower to middle 80′s with dew points in the upper 60′s to near 70 so very muggy as well. Rain chances increase as we watch a disturbance moving through the region according to the latest model runs, which could kick off a few showers and storms.
For Friday, we get a little break in the rain as clouds hang around with a few breaks allowing for sunshine to filter through, but the rain chances are much lower. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out as we still remain unsettled. What you will notice is a decrease in overnight temperatures as we start out in the upper 50′s and highs only in the lower to middle 70′s. Another cool night is in store for Saturday as we start out in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, but warm a little more into the middle and upper 70′s. Showers and storms will be a factor as head into Easter weekend and the chance for a few strong to severe storms is possible across the region so something worth noting and watching. Showers and storms continue into Sunday as well with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80 and lows in the upper 60′s to near 70.
If you can’t wait for some cooler weather and pleasant weather you don’t have to look to far as we see the cold front pushing through on Sunday and then clearer and cooler weather into next week. Sunshine returns for Monday and the majority of next week as we see highs in the lower to middle 70′s and lows in the lower to middle 50′s. As always you can check the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and live look at radar.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.