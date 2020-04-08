FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weather makers set to bring a very rainy Easter weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures starting out in the 70s feels more like late May into June as humidity levels remain high. Despite the mugginess, fog isn’t returning like we saw yesterday morning, but I won’t rule out at least some patchy areas of fog. Temperatures are going to warm up a little more today as the sun returns and rain chances hold off.
We’ll keep another warm and muggy night in place this evening with a slight chance of isolated showers after sunset as models push the remnants of an outflow boundary moving out of SE Texas that could spark a couple of isolated storms, although those chances are on the low side but can’t be totally ruled out after 6 p.m. for at least a brief shower or storm.
Thursday begins very similar to today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, as the best chance of storms holds off until the late-afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has SE Texas highlighted under a slight risk of severe weather with storms capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. That severe threat is lower for Southwest Louisiana, but we’ll need to monitor the storms by tomorrow evening nonetheless for a few that could be strong. Best time for seeing storms in Southwest Louisiana on Saturday will be between 6 p.m. and midnight.
A cool front will push south of the coast late tomorrow night, carrying the rain with it and starting off on Friday with only a few leftover showers prior to sunrise and improving conditions through the day. Friday isn’t shaping up to be all that bad as we’ll be in between storm systems as another round of rain, possibly heavier, begins to move in late Saturday into Sunday.
Our weekend weather maker will consist of two main features. An upper level disturbance on Saturday, followed up by a cool front early Sunday. This will send two main rounds of rain through the area with the potential that some of the rain could be heavy at times. Between Saturday evening and Sunday morning a few spots could pick up between 1 and 3 inches of rain.
Conditions will begin to drastically improve with our weather later in the day Sunday with some sun to end the day on Easter. A cooler and drier scenario sets up for next week with seasonably cooler highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Most of next week looks to remain dry.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
