FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weather makers set to bring a very rainy Easter weekend

Thursday begins very similar to today with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, as the best chance of storms holds off until the late-afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has SE Texas highlighted under a slight risk of severe weather with storms capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. That severe threat is lower for Southwest Louisiana, but we’ll need to monitor the storms by tomorrow evening nonetheless for a few that could be strong. Best time for seeing storms in Southwest Louisiana on Saturday will be between 6 p.m. and midnight.