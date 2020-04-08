Family organizes drive-thru baby shower for expectant parents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Soon-to-be parents Logan and Katie Watkins found a unique way to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming birth while remaining at a safe distance amid coronavirus outbreak.
“We were trying to figure out, you know, do we just cancel (the baby shower) all together but then, like, this baby is still coming, virus or not," expectant mother Katie Watkins said.
Despite everything going on, the couple’s friends and family helped organize a drive-thru baby shower, including some special guests from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“They were able to drive, honk horns or have some signs or throw some beads and stuff like that," Watkins said. "It was obviously not the traditional way, you know, not something you expect, but we made the most of it.”
This wasn’t a traditional baby shower - there were extra cleaning products and of course, plenty of social distancing.
“Then we just had our closest family help us ... all keep social distancing while we’re outside and we stayed away from the cars and let them pick up the presents," Watkins said.
While it wasn’t your typical shower, Watkins said she’s happy she had the chance to celebrate her daughter.
“So, it was very special and it shows that everyone does care despite everything that’s going on," Watkins said. “They’re still trying to support you the best way they can."
