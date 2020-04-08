ACLU seeking home confinement for at-risk inmates at Oakdale Federal Correctional Facility

“Since the release of Attorney General Barr’s original memo to the Bureau of Prisons on March 26, 2020 instructing us to prioritize home confinement as an appropriate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BOP has placed an additional 615 inmates nationwide on home confinement. There are currently 3,468 inmate on home confinement and 7,089 inmates in Residential Reentry Centers (RRCs),” said Taylor.