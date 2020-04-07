Saints kicker Tom Dempsey is gone, but his legacy lives forever

Now, I wanted the Lions to win and it looked as if they would be scoring to go ahead with seconds left in the game. I remember telling someone behind me we were going to win as they teased me. Then Dempsey did what seemed impossible and with two seconds left drilled the longest field goal ever, beating the former record by seven yards. Saints fans went nuts getting a thrill of a lifetime. That is what it became to me, one of the greatest sports thrills of my lifetime.