Public memorial planned Friday for Dr. Ray Authement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A drive-by memorial to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Ray P. Authement is set for Friday, April 10 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Authement, who served as UL Lafayette president for over 30 years, died on Sunday, April 5. He was 91.
Authement taught at LSU and McNeese State University prior to working at UL Lafayette. He became UL Lafayette president in 1974 and was the nation’s longest-serving public university president at the time of his retirement in 2008.
The public is invited to view the tribute, which will be on display from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Motorists should enter the circular driveway in front of Martin Hall at 104 E. University Ave.
Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles while viewing the tribute.
A basket will be available for visitors to leave notes, cards and other small remembrances.
