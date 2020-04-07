McNeese engineering and CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick team up to build intubation protection boxes for local hospitals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Many patients with covid-19 may require intubation, and the likelihood of particles spreading during the procedure is a serious concern for doctors and nurses.
Christus Ochsner St. Patrick collaborated with McNeese Engineering to develop a way to protect healthcare providers during this pandemic.
After extensive research Ana Depuy, emergency department clinical educator for CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana, and her education team came across a design by a Taiwanese doctor for a box that can be used to protect physicians while intubating patients.
I saw this design, and knew that I could never make such a box," Depuy said. "And I know that we have a great engineering department at McNeese, so I contacted my professor asked her if she knew anyone in the engineering dept. that would be interested.”
She sent the design to her professor, and it quickly made its way to Mcneese’s engineering department.
With the hospitals guidance Mitchell Morgan, assistant professor of electrical engineering at McNeese, redesigned the plexiglas box to the perfect size and he’s producing them for hospitals around the lake area all from his backyard workshop.
“We’ve built four of them already and one of them did go to Jennings, the other two went to St. Pats and this is the fourth one," Morgan said. "And I’ve got six more in production right now.”
Building the boxes free of charge, Morgan says, he just wants to do his part in helping our healthcare workers.
“The doctor can put his hands through, and do whatever he needs to do on the patient and then he can look through the top and it protects him from the patient," Morgan said."
The intubation protection boxes are already being put to use. Dr. Matthew Hanudel, an emergency medicine physician at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick says he’s happy to have the technology.
“Whenever a patient coughs, instead of it spreading all over the room it’s kind of contained in the box and under the drape," Hanudel said. "So it just kinda helps definitely ease the anxiety of everyone trying to take care of patients.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.