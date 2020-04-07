Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to take up the case of a Texas death row inmate who argued he should get a new trial because the judge who presided over his case was biased against Jews. The justices said they would not hear the case of Randy Halprin. He's one of the so-called Texas 7. Halprin’s claims of bias and that he should get a new trial are still under review by a Texas court. Lawyers for Halprin said an investigation found that Judge Vickers Cunningham, who presided over his trial, was anti-Semitic and frequently used racial slurs.