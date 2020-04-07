Landreneau ‘not rushing’ seniors on eligibility waiver decisions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the NCAA allowing spring athletes another year of play after the coronavirus pandemic ended their 2020 seasons, seniors must now decide whether to graduate and move on, or stay and give it one more go next year.
McNeese softball coach James Landreneau said he spoke with his senior athletes to discuss their upcoming decision.
“I did meet with the seniors on a Zoom call and laid out all of the facts and what I told them is, right now, there is a lot of emotion going on,” Landreneau said. “I wanted to make sure that they are either all in or all out, I don’t want to rush that decision.”
With an additional year of eligibility on the table for all NCAA spring sports athletes, seniors have a big decision to make.
But the choice to come back and play out their senior season isn't as easy as lacing up the cleats for one last go-around.
“A lot of our players have already been accepted into chiropractor school, PT school or as a dental hygienist. They are all looking [for jobs] and now they have to kind of change their mindset,” said Landreneau. “Do I want to go through another fall and do I still want to be in school and then have to compete? I think there are a lot of emotions there.”
"I just want them to be able to collect themselves and make sure that if they are going to come back, that they are all in and ready to go through everything that it takes to compete at the level we want to be at."
Next season's roster management will be easier to navigate as seniors won't count against a team's scholarship allotment. McNeese softball, for example, will still be able to hand out its usual 12 scholarships in addition to whatever aid seniors receive.
But what about 2022 and the foreseeable future? Landreneau said that’s where some issues can arise.
“It’s not this year that is the big question, it’s going to be next year because next year there is no exception for scholarships and you’re basically not filtering any kids out. Where are we going to sit? I don’t know. I have to let that play out and that’s probably the bigger concern for us.”
Landreneau said with the upcoming recruiting class already signed, and the 2021 class filled with verbal commits, he and his staff will have their work cut out for them to create the best environment for the Cowgirls.
“Basically what you were getting this year is twp freshman classes if everyone stays. It’s going to get a little tricky and we have our work cut out to manage it but at the end of the day, we have to do what is in the best interest of the student-athletes.”
