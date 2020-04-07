Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — The NFL is delaying the start of its offseason workout program while formulating a plan with the NFL Players Association on how to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic. At least for the time being NFL coaches won’t be allowed to communicate with players via videoconferencing. Normally, Monday would have signaled the start of the nine-week offseason workout program for the five NFL teams with new head coaches: Carolina, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Giants. However, due to the coronavirus, players are not allowed at team facilities. At some point, teams are expected to communicate with players as part of what will be a “virtual” offseason program.