Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The decision to take over the Texas women's basketball program was profoundly personal for Vic Schaefer. He's leaving a Mississippi State program that's considered a national title contender next season. The 59-year-old Texas native returns to the city where he was born, went to college and launched his coaching career. Schaefer said Monday he plans to have the Longhorns competing for the national championship. Texas hasn't won the national title since 1986 under Hall of Fame coach Jody Conradt.