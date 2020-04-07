First Alert Forecast: Fog possible tonight, Wednesday could be the warmest day of the year...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was warm and humid with plenty of clouds, but little rain. Tonight will bring more of the same with quite a few clouds and possibly some fog overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain in the 70s as well.
Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, and possibly of the year thus far, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Heat indices could reach the low 90s, though that will depend on whether or not drier air mixes in during the day. Rain is unlikely, so you can leave the umbrella at home.
Rain chances will climb to 60% Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible primarily during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be warm with highs reaching the mid 80s.
The front will move through Friday with scattered showers and storms remaining possibly off and on primarily in the morning, the chance of rain is 30%.
There is considerable uncertainty with the forecast for the weekend into early next week, and significant changes could occur over time with the forecast. Another upper level storm system will develop over the southwestern US and move east with time; this will bring rain chances back to SWLA. The question is when this occurs and how strong it will be.
As of today rain is looking more likely Saturday and gradually tapering off Sunday. So, I have increased the rain chance to 60% Saturday, and 40% Sunday. This could still change depending on how things play out on the timing and strength of the incoming storm system.
Drier weather looks to return next week with temperatures closer to normal, and possibly below normal! Some areas could see morning lows in the 40s again!
