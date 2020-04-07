FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more showers return today, then hotter Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After what turned out to be a bit of a rainier day on Monday than anticipated, radar continues to show the development of patchy drizzle and occasional light showers across parts of Southwest Louisiana this morning. These are expected to continue on and off through the morning hours before becoming less numerous by afternoon. Temperatures around 70 will begin to warm up more quickly by this afternoon.
We won’t expect to see an abundance of sunshine, but there will be an occasional pocket or two of sun developing later in the afternoon with fewer showers around. Look for highs today to top out in the lower 80s with locations farther inland a little closer to the middle even upper 80s by this afternoon. Winds off the Gulf are pumping up humidity levels, so we can expect another warm and muggy night.
Through the day tomorrow, fewer showers are expected which will lead to a little more sun than today and an overall hotter afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, rivaling the hottest days so far this year. Rain chances tomorrow are less than 20% but increase later in the day Thursday ahead of our next cold front.
Computer models continue to push the next front through Southwest Louisiana by Thursday night, with increasing chances for storms by Thursday afternoon and evening. Severe weather isn’t likely, but some thunderstorms can be expected through Thursday night.
Fewer showers are expected Friday, but the lull will be brief as another low-pressure area sweeps across the state over the weekend. Rain chances go back up through the day Saturday and linger into Sunday morning as a secondary cool front finally clears things out by Sunday afternoon and evening. Much of next week looks drier with sunshine and seasonably cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
