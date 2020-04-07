Can you use a C-PAP machine to treat COVID-19?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19, also know as the novel coronavirus has dominated headlines for the last several weeks, sparking worry across the globe as the number of confirmed cases and deaths associated with the disease has continued to rise.
In the midst of the outbreak, many at-home may have a lot of questions, especially those with underlying health conditions. For patients with respiratory issues, like Sleep Apnea, it’s only natural that CPAP users would feel more anxious.
“Folks have asked what can they do…We may be on lockdown for maybe 12 weeks," said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.
For those with respiratory issues, like sleep apnea, many have wondered if it’s okay to use their c-pap machines during the outbreak. Some people with CPAP machines have suggested they be used when in response to the state’s lack of ventilators.
“It does put a significant strain on the pulmonary as well as the cardiovascular system when you’re sleeping," said Sleep Specialist Dr. Phillip Conner.
While there is still a lot that is being learned about COVID-19, there are a few basics that CPAP users should be aware of so that they can lower their risk.
“The CPAP machine is an open system which means when you exhale the air is being released to the room. So there is a potential spread of a virus. I think that risk is small but real,” Conner said.
Dr. Conner warns that CPAP machines could potentially spread infections like COVID-19 to bed partners...but doesn’t recommend to stop using the machine altogether, because they are critical for some patients.
“If you’re going to be in a field that’s a high risk for the virus..it may be better to sleep in another room."
Louisiana is currently a major hotspot for the virus with close to 600 of those infected relying on ventilators, which has led to a shortage. Many have wondered if unused CPAP or BiPAP machines could serve as an alternative.
“What is killing people with COVID-19 is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)," said Cassidy. “With that, you need more than the CPAP.”
Institutions like Auburn University recently designed a ventilator using parts from a CPAP device. It’s something Senator Cassidy says Louisiana officials have yet to determine as a possible solution.
Another concern for CPAP users is how they will continue using their CPAP machine when the coronavirus is a potential risk. Experts urge you should not stop using your CPAP machine out of fears of the coronavirus. In fact, a report from the National Academy of Medicine indicates that CPAP and BiPAP machines have actually helped some patients in early case studies.
Guidance on using CPAP and BiPAP devices:
- As part of the preventative process, cleaning and properly maintaining your CPAP machine should be of a higher priority than ever. Tubing, masks, and humidifier water chambers should be cleaned daily to lower the risk of infection.
- Though somewhat time-consuming, one effective method for cleaning your mask and tubing is to wash them in warm, soapy water. Use a tube cleaning brush to thoroughly scrub the inside of the tubing to loosen up any bacteria or buildup. Soak the mask and tubing for half an hour, then rinse them and allow them to air-dry. Make sure the tubing is hanging with both ends pointed down so that any water inside the tube will drain out.
- Alternative cleaning options include wipes and cleaners, which can be used similarly to a disinfectant wipe or spray. These products are alcohol and latex-free and serve as an effective method of removing organic residue (like oils and bacteria from your skin) before you put on your mask.
- Finally, be sure to follow filter replacement and cleaning guidelines. Many modern CPAP machines use both disposable and reusable filters. These filters eliminate dust, bacteria, and other airborne contaminants before air is sent from your CPAP machine to the mask. Disposable filters typically need to be replaced after two weeks. While reusable filters only need to be replaced after six months.
