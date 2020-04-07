Cameron man found dead in Newton County, Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Newton County Sheriff’s Office recovered an abandoned vehicle on T-X 87 South in the Devils Pocket area, on Mar. 27. The owner was contacted and NCSO released the vehicle.
On Mar. 30, the NCSO was notified of a missing man last seen in Cameron, La. Officers spent time looking for him, but did not find the man.
A week later, on Apr. 4, hog hunters reported to NCSO that they had discovered a body in a creek about a half a mile east of where the vehicle was found.
The body was carried to T-X 87 South by volunteers from NCSO and the Deweyville Fire Department.
“The body was transported to the Jefferson County morgue for an autopsy,” says Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to NCSO, the body has been identified as Scott Bridges, 37, of Cameron, La.
