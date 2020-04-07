Barbe alum Trey Quinn named to MaxPreps all-decade team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The past decade has produced some amazing high school football talent. On Monday, MaxPreps.com released its all-decade team for the 2010s that features Washington Redskin and Lake Charles native Trey Quinn.
The list includes 100 players and features Heisman Trophy winners, college football national champions, impact players in the NFL and recruits from the Class of 2020.
The Class of 2014 has the most selections with 18, followed by the Class of 2017 with 15. The classes of 2013, 2019 and 2020 each had 10 players land on the list.
In total, Louisiana had five selections. They’re listed below.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR — Trey Quinn, Barbe (Lake Charles, La.), Class of 2014
Former Little League World Series star is the all-time leader in career receiving yards with 6,566.
RB — Leonard Fournette, St. Augustine (New Orleans), Class of 2014
The last running back to finish as the top overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings and the only player in state history to be named the Gatorade Player of the Year twice.
OL — Cam Robinson, West Monroe (La.), Class of 2014
The top-rated offensive lineman in the country was a 5A all-state selection as a junior and senior and was a first-team MaxPreps All-American in 2013.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DB — Derek Stingley, Dunham (Baton Rouge, La.), Class of 2019
Awarded the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior and finished with 27 interceptions.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DB — Landon Collins, Dutchtown (Geismar, La.), Class of 2012
Became the first player to be named to the 5A all-state team on both sides of the ball. During his two years that count towards the last decade he had 136 tackles, eight interceptions and rushed for over 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns his senior season.
