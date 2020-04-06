Talking to your child about the coronavirus pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With routines disrupted and school out, talking to your kids about the global pandemic is an inevitable conversation. However, approaching and continuing the conversation can be difficult.
Whether as parents, you choose to have the conversation or not, licensed counselor, Julie Este-McDonald from the Salt and Light Collaborative, explained you might be sending a message to your child whether you recognize it or not.
“Children take their cues from their parents, so one of the first things that you want to do is manage your own anxiety because kids are going to take cues from how you handle the situation," Este-McDonald said. "The first thing you want to do is manage your anxiety and model self-care behavior.”
As difficult as it may be, she recommends talking about it as normally as possible.
“You want to give them accurate information,” Este-McDonald said. "You want to be honest with them. You want to take in account their age and their developmental state, and their temperament.”
Temperament was a huge factor when she talked to her own three boys about the pandemic.
“My 9-year old is a little bit more anxious than my older kids, so with him, we give him facts and we empower him with things he can do, like you can wash your hands, you can cough into your elbow,” Este-McDonald said.
Continuing the conversation is just as important as initiating it.
“This isn’t something that you’re going to discuss one time and then we’re done," Este-McDonald said. You’re going to keep on having the discussion."
Setting routines is vital to establish normalcy, but Este-McDonald explained there is a way to do it without overwhelming your child.
“Making sure that they are keeping up without being stressed about it, is by balancing it with family time,” Este-McDonald said. “Our kids will get up the morning, they’ll do school work, and then after that, they can kind of have free time. They play video games, they may go outside for a little while maintaining social distancing rules, and then we’ll do things like family movie night or family game night.”
Working from home herself, Este-McDonald recognizes working from home with your child can be difficult.
“We just have rules about ‘hey, you can’t come in because mom’s in a session, but I’ll be done at 1 o’clock and then I’ll come out and we can hang a little bit,'” Este-McDonald said.
She explained although difficult, staying consistent and having something to look forward to at the end of the day (her family recommends breakfast for dinner), will create a new normal during the uncertain times.
