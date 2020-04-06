Stine increases hourly wages, implements new coronavirus safety measures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Stine employees working during the coronavirus crisis while under the stay-at-home order will have a temporary hourly wage increase and work with additional safety measures in place.
Stine is instituting supplemental pay, called ‘Pay-On-The-Back Pay,” which is a temporary $2 per hour wage increase for their essential employees from Mar. 24 to Apr. 30.
“These team members are our heroes and are invaluable to our company and the community they serve,” CEO Dennis Stine said.
The company announced there will be more sanitizing stations in high traffic areas and clear plastic barriers to better protect customers and cashiers at check-out lanes.
Social distancing signs have been placed in all 11 stores and markers in 6-foot intervals have been added on the floor at cash registers to re-enforce guidelines issued by the Governor.
Stine has reduced its store hours to allow time for additional cleaning and restocking, the company said.
Stine offers curbside pickup service if customers want to avoid contact.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.