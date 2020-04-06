One officer stabbed in leg, another cut while responding to call on 21st Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One Lake Charles police officer was stabbed in the leg and another suffered cuts to his hands while they were responding to a call in the 2300 block of 21st Street on Sunday, authorities say.
Their injuries were non-life threatening, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, with the Lake Charles Police Department. Both were treated and released from the hospital.
Kirkum said the officers were called to an assisted living residence around 5:22 p.m. in reference to 33-year-old Cortney Nichal Able Joseph attempting to cut himself.
When officers arrived Joseph had a knife and was cutting himself, Kirkum said. Joseph failed to respond to officers’ verbal commands and started to charge the officers with the knife.
Officers Tasered Joseph, however, it had no effect, Kirkum said. Joseph continued attacking the officers, injuring them before they were able to disarm them.
Joseph remains hospitalized for self-inflicted injures and a mental evaluation.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.