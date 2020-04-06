McNeese coach Justin Hill weighs in on NCAA eligibility ruling

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When the NCAA announced on March 30 that it will grant waivers for all spring-sports athletes to receive an extra year of eligibility, it was obvious the ramifications will have a lasting impact.
McNeese baseball coach Justin Hill said it's important for a team's culture to be strong and for coaches to be transparent with players.
"Probably the only concern you were going to have is what is the market going to do? How are things going to shape out from a recruiting standpoint?" Hill said. "It’s going to be different, the transfer portal for the next 4 to 5 years is going to be completely different. The junior colleges are going to be completely different."
With every current NCAA spring sport athlete receiving an additional year of eligibility, roster management will be as important as ever as teams will now have a surplus of talent for the next couple of years.
"The reality of it is there could be a potential for smaller signing classes next year," Hill said. "It could go from smaller signing classes to really big signing classes depending upon if someone is going to go into the graduate transfer portal."
Hill said playing time will be affected as well.
"It’s not lost on me that some of the opportunities are going to be a little tighter and the competition is going to be much greater this year. I think with that, you’re going to see which kids have built up that resiliency to be able to, as Coach Robichaux said, ‘Work while you wait.’”
Hill believes the NCAA’s move certainly changes spring sports for years to come.
“There’s going to be some less playing time and different things, and I get that, that’s going to happen. It wasn’t just a situation or decision that came down just for the seniors or coaches, everybody is going to be impacted by this,” Hill admitted. “It’s changed college baseball and I think it’s got a chance to change it for the better.”
