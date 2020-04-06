Lake Charles Target implements new coronavirus safety protocol

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since the coronavirus epidemic began, many stores selling essential items have already taken precautions like marking floors to keep social distancing, or increasing the number of times they clean and disinfect to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But two store chains are taking it a step further.
Walmart and Target recently announced that they’re now controlling the number of customers that come into the store based on the square footage required to keep social distancing. Although we couldn’t speak to the employees on camera, the Lake Charles Target on Prien Lake Rd explained two employees are counting the customers that go in and out of the store.
388 is the maximum amount of customers that can keep six feet of distance, but when the customer count is 350, employees will start putting signs and controlling the number of customers outside.
For many customers, they felt even safer shopping in the store.
“It makes me feel safer knowing that there’s not a lot of people in the stores like they’re being cautious about it and that’s good," said shopper R’Monei Washington.
One customer noticed that social distancing is a conscious effort the community around her is making.
“One thing that I’ve noticed is that everybody else around me is also wanting to keep the social distancing," said Susan Meche. "We’ve been staying away from the stores and all that, but we just found out that my niece has the virus, and she’s in New Orleans so we just wanted to get a care package for her.”
The Lake Charles Target stated to KPLC they don’t expect to reach the maximum number of customers due to the numerous options shoppers have been recently utilizing, like the Drive-up or the in-store pickup options.
