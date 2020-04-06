Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey has died at 73 from what his family described as complications from the new coronavirus. Dempsey was known for being the first to hit a field goal from 63 yards and for succeeding in pro sports despite being born without toes on the right foot with which he kicked. The 63-yard field goal stood as the longest in NFL history for 43 years until 2013. Dempsey kicked 11 seasons in the NFL with New Orleans, Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo. He had been diagnosed with dementia and was living in a New Orleans nursing home that was hard hit by the virus.