FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days ahead as rain chances remain low

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures starting out in the 60s for most all of the area are making for a nice start to the morning for a cup of coffee on the back porch, but look for another warm day in store as clouds mix with sunshine to warm temperatures well into the lower 80s again this afternoon. A carry-over from our Sunday will mean minimal rain chances despite the clouds at times.
This afternoon should be a nice one for sitting out in the backyard to get some vitamin D, or maybe you still need to get caught up on some yard work, and for those who are working today, you can leave the rain jackets at home as the chance of showers this afternoon is at or less than 20%.
The biggest change over the next 24 hours comes as higher humidity levels keep nighttime lows a big warmer starting tonight. Lows around 70 for Tuesday morning will give way to another generally dry day with the exception of a few isolated showers but no more than a 20% chance tomorrow.
A building ridge of high pressure aloft will send temperatures up even more by the middle of the week, topping out in the upper 80s Wednesday before an advancing cool front arrives late in the day Thursday.
Models have been torn on rain chances with this front, but the thinking is late Thursday rain chances begin to increase as the front moves through, then additional showers into Friday on the back side of the front continue into the first half of the day. The pattern remains active into Saturday as another upper level system moves across the state.
Rain chances increase Saturday but should be on the decrease by Easter Sunday as the low moves out and skies clear through the day. Sunshine carries into the start of next week with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the 70s with lows in the upper 50s will arrive starting Friday and continue into next week!
