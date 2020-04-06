FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid for now, but changes arrive later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We saw a few scattered showers Monday as a weak warm front lifted north from the Gulf of Mexico. This front will keep temperatures warmer tonight with lows ranging from the low 70s at the coast to the mid 60s north of I-10. A few showers will remain possible through the night.
Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs topping out in the mid 80s and heat indices will reach the upper 80s. The best chance of rain will occur in the morning hours, and even then it is only a 20% chance.
Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, and possibly of the year thus far, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Heat indices could reach the low 90s, though that will depend on whether or not drier air mixes in during the day.
Rain chances will climb to 40% Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible primarily during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be warm with highs reaching the mid 80s.
The front will move through Friday with scattered showers and storms remaining possibly off and on through the day, the chance of rain is 30%.
There is considerable uncertainty with the forecast for the weekend into early next week, and significant changes could occur over time with the forecast. Another upper level storm system will develop over the southwestern US and move east with time; this will bring rain chances back to SWLA. The question is when this occurs and how strong it will be. For now I have placed 20% to 30% chances of rain in the forecast Saturday through Monday.
Drier weather may return next week with temperatures closer to normal, and possibly below normal!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
