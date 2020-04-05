Westlake man arrested for two house fires

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake man has been arrested for setting his family’s house on fire.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), the man has done this on two separate occasions.
The Westlake Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire, around 10:30 a.m. on Apr. 3, in the 1400 block of West Wehrt Street.
“This is the second fire that occurred at this address in a little more than a month,” stated SFM Public Affairs Director, Ashley Rodrigue.
Westlake Fire Department and SFM determined the recent fire was intentionally set in a bedroom.
Deputies learned the home was co-owned by several siblings, but John C. Miller, 50, was the only one residing in the home.
Miller admitted to being the only occupant at the time of the fire in an interview with investigators. “He also admitted to setting the previous fire on Feb. 25 and another attempt between the two known fires that self-extinguished," according to Rodrigue.
Miller was then placed under arrest and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on two counts of simple arson.
