Texas officials begin COVID-19 checkpoints

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is starting checkpoints and screening of vehicles on roadways entering Texas from Louisiana, on Apr. 5. The screening is due to COVID-19.
This includes all roadways including interstates, therefore motorist should be alert to possible traffic congestion.
Louisiana State Police state the commercial motor vehicle traffic will not be obstructed.
Further information from Louisiana State Police can also be found HERE.
Louisiana roadways, traffic conditions can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, Louisiana DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.
