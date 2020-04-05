Greta man who beat father to death, arrested in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A man from Greta was arrested during a traffic stop in Jennings.
According to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes, officers pulled him over for a traffic violation in the early morning on Apr. 1. Officers say the vehicle was driving erratically.
Officers arrested Miker Ginorio, 36, for a minor traffic violation. He was driving a Toyota Camry registered to his father and was acting strange, according to Semmes.
Jennings Police Department reached out to Gretna Police Department for a welfare check on the father, Carlos Ginorio Sr., 69.
Gretna Police went to the home, but did not get an answer. Jennings officers also used social media to reach out to family members of Ginorio Sr.
Miker Ginorio’s brother attempted to call their father, but after receiving no answer he went to the house. The brother kicked in the front door and found his father dead, according to the Advocate.
Carlos Ginorio Sr. was believed to be killed sometime Apr. 1.
Ginorio has been known to have a history of violence against his dad, indicated by court records.
Ginorio was transported back to Gretna. The car was sent back as well. However, paperwork indicating the suspect was tested for coronavirus was found by officers. In order to protect the tow truck driver the vehicle was sealed for protection.
Ginorio was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. He is booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail on a $500,000 bond.
