FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A partly cloudy afternoon, but warmer weather on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A relatively nice afternoon across the region as we have seen partly cloudy skies, but lots of sunshine as well with pleasant temperatures as we have reached the upper 70′s to near 80.
As we progress through the afternoon and into the evening we see very nice conditions outside with sunshine remaining and a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will be dropping through the evening as we see them dropping back into the upper 60′s and eventually down into the lower 60′s for many locations. There could even be a few upper 50′s for areas to the north as we have seen drier air working its way into the region with a shift to more easterly flow here at the surface. We do remain dry as we go through the overnight so that is another plus and models have been trending drier as we move into our Monday as we have dropped rain chances. Temperatures start out in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for Monday morning so very comfortable to go out and maybe do a walk around the block, or walking the dog. We do warm up as we head into the afternoon as we see a mixture of sun and clouds much like we did for Sunday afternoon and that will allow highs to be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s tomorrow afternoon. The warming trend is continuing as we head into the middle portion of the week as well.
Moving into Tuesday we see a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm across the region, but the bigger story will be the temperatures as we warm into the lower and middle 80′s as we see clouds and sun for the first half of this week. It will be nice to get out and enjoy some fresh air and just get out of the house for a few minutes. Lows overnight will also be warming as we see lows in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. We will be in between systems and that will help to keep the rain chances low through Wednesday and that will also bring some of our warmest temperatures of the year so far come Wednesday. We see mostly sunny skies Wednesday which will allow for highs to reach the middle and upper 80′s and it’s not out of the question that some of our inland areas see 90 degrees for the first time this year. After Wednesday changes arrive in the form of a cold front and that will bring rain chances back as well as cooler temperatures.
Thursday will be another warm afternoon as we see highs in the lower to middle 80′s, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day and that will give way to showers and storms moving through the region and continuing into Saturday as we see rounds of rain moving through. Temperatures do drop though as we see lows in the middle to upper 50′s Saturday and Sunday morning with highs in the lower to middle 70′s. Still plenty of time to monitor the system, but for now if you are able to safely enjoy the warmer weather not going to be bad to do so. Have a safe and wonderful start to the week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.