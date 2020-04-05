FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A partly cloudy afternoon, but warmer weather on the way

As we progress through the afternoon and into the evening we see very nice conditions outside with sunshine remaining and a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will be dropping through the evening as we see them dropping back into the upper 60′s and eventually down into the lower 60′s for many locations. There could even be a few upper 50′s for areas to the north as we have seen drier air working its way into the region with a shift to more easterly flow here at the surface. We do remain dry as we go through the overnight so that is another plus and models have been trending drier as we move into our Monday as we have dropped rain chances. Temperatures start out in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s for Monday morning so very comfortable to go out and maybe do a walk around the block, or walking the dog. We do warm up as we head into the afternoon as we see a mixture of sun and clouds much like we did for Sunday afternoon and that will allow highs to be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s tomorrow afternoon. The warming trend is continuing as we head into the middle portion of the week as well.